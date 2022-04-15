Principal secretary rank to mission coordinator, new posts invite criticism

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has criticised the government for granting the principal secretary rank to Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T N Seema and creating new posts for the mission. When the state is in dire straits, the government’s move is deplorable, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said on Thursday.

Recently, the government issued an order granting the principal secretary rank to Seema. Last week, another order was issued creating two posts — office attendant and driver — on a contract basis for a period of three years. Seema, a CPM state committee member, was appointed coordinator of Nava Kerala Mission II last September.

She was appointed to coordinate the four existing missions of LIFE, Aardram, Haritha Kerala and Public Education along with the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).“The government is finding it difficult to provide Rs 500 crore in social security pensions. They have taken a loan at 7.5% interest. The finance minister has already said the government is facing difficulty in providing salary to employees,” said Satheesan. It is unfortunate that the government is accommodating party leaders in the government even in such a scenario, said the Congress leader.