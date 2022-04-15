STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Principal secretary rank to mission coordinator, new posts invite criticism

Seema, a CPM state committee member, was appointed coordinator of Nava Kerala Mission II last September. 

Published: 15th April 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF has criticised the government for granting the principal secretary rank to Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T N Seema and creating new posts for the mission. When the state is in dire straits, the government’s move is deplorable, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said on Thursday. 

Recently, the government issued an order granting the principal secretary rank to Seema. Last week, another order was issued creating two posts — office attendant and driver — on a contract basis for a period of three years.  Seema, a CPM state committee member, was appointed coordinator of Nava Kerala Mission II last September. 

She was appointed to coordinate the four existing missions of LIFE, Aardram, Haritha Kerala and Public Education along with the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).“The government is finding it difficult to provide Rs 500 crore in social security pensions. They have taken a loan at 7.5% interest. The finance minister has already said the government is facing difficulty in providing salary to employees,” said Satheesan. It is unfortunate that the government is accommodating party leaders in the government even in such a scenario, said the Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp