Wild jumbo rescued from Wayanad pond

KALPETTA: Forest department personnel on Thursday rescued a wild elephant that fell into a pond in Brahmagiri estate in Wayanad. Forest guards saw the dfemale elephant after it trumpeted. A team of officers and residents swung into action and built a path for the jumbo to climb out. After two-and-a-half hours of efforts, the elephant touched land and went into the forest.
