STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Wild jumbo rescued from Wayanad pond

After two-and-a-half hours of efforts, the elephant touched land and went into the forest.

Published: 15th April 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: Forest department personnel on Thursday rescued a wild elephant that fell into a pond in Brahmagiri estate in Wayanad. Forest guards saw the dfemale elephant after it trumpeted. A  team of officers and residents swung into action and built a path for the jumbo to climb out. After two-and-a-half hours of efforts, the elephant touched land and went into the forest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild elephant Wayanad
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp