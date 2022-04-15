Won’t compromise on KSEB’s character: CMD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KSEB chairman and managing director B Ashok made his stance regarding the ongoing strike by employees clear on Thursday, saying he was not ready to compromise on the fundamental character of the board.

“We are ready to go to any extent to accommodate a person. However, we cannot compromise on the fundamental character of the board and the leadership of KSEB’s board of directors,” he said while inaugurating the B R Ambedkar Jayanti function in Aluva. “I will not compromise if a person tries to humiliate a director at a meeting. I will ask the person to leave and I will resume work only after issuing a show-cause notice to them,” he said.

Ashok said there is no issue in KSEB and the protesters are “standing in rain and sunlight” in vain. “We understand the protesters’ concerns. The matter is simple: There was fault on the part of a person and we asked him to stay back. I don’t have any grudge towards anyone,” he said.

Ashok said he is not afraid of change. “Nobody can threaten to get me shifted from the post. For, the policy will be consistent wherever I work. Only the room, chair and context will change. I do not find any issue in KSEB,” he said.