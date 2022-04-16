Nearly a day after SDPI activist's murder, an RSS worker hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 24 hours after a district member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was hacked to death in front of his father at Elappully in Palakkad allegedly by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, an RSS worker was hacked to death by a five-member gang at Melamury on Saturday.

SK Sreenivas, of Melamury, who suffered deep hack injuries on his head and chest, succumbed at Palakkad General Hospital where he was rushed to. According to reports, the incident is in retaliation for the murder of the SDPI activist Subair, 43.

According to the police, Sreenivas was hacked by five-member bike-borne assailants after barging into his shop at Melamury. The incident took place roughly 200 metres away from Palakkad North Police Station despite police personnel being deployed in every nook and corner of the town to prevent untoward incidents.

ALSO READ | Yet another political murder in Kerala as SDPI leader hacked to death in Palakkad

Apparently, in a different incident, another RSS worker was reportedly injured in an attack in the Palakkad district on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have alleged the involvement of SDPI workers behind Sreenivas'murder." It is crystal clear that SDPI is behind the attacks," said C. Krishnakumar, BJP State General Secretary.