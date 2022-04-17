STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

AISF state meet from Monday

 The 45th state meet of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) will be held here on Monday and Tuesday.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The 45th state meet of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) will be held here on Monday and Tuesday. AISF state president P Kabir will hoist the flag at Town Hall here at 10 am. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the representatives’ meeting. AISF national general secretary Vikki Maheswari, president Shuvam Banarjee and CPI assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri will attend. 

CPI control commission chairman Panniyan Raveendran will inaugurate a cultural meeting at 5 pm. Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma will preside over the meet. 

Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate a seminar on education policy at 10 am on Tuesday. MP P Santhoshkumar, CPI national executive member and MP Binoy Viswam and others will speak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AISF
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp