AISF state meet from Monday

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The 45th state meet of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) will be held here on Monday and Tuesday. AISF state president P Kabir will hoist the flag at Town Hall here at 10 am. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran will inaugurate the representatives’ meeting. AISF national general secretary Vikki Maheswari, president Shuvam Banarjee and CPI assistant secretary Sathyan Mokeri will attend.

CPI control commission chairman Panniyan Raveendran will inaugurate a cultural meeting at 5 pm. Vayalar Sarath Chandra Varma will preside over the meet.

Education Minister V Sivankutty will inaugurate a seminar on education policy at 10 am on Tuesday. MP P Santhoshkumar, CPI national executive member and MP Binoy Viswam and others will speak.