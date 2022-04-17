Home dept has become lifeless, says Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Following two back-to-back political murders of SDPI and BJP activists in Palakkad in less than 24 hours, the chief minister has come under flak from the Opposition. State Congress president K Sudhakaran has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure safety to the people when he has beefed up his own security. Opposition leader V D Satheesan has alleged that the LDF Government has no right to celebrate its first anniversary in power.

43-year-old Subair, an SDPI activist, was hacked to death by assailants at Elapully in Palakkad in broad daylight on Friday. The delay in nabbing the assailants by the police had come under flak from various quarters including the Opposition. In less than 24 hours, an RSS worker, Sreenivasan, was hacked to death by five assailants at Melamuri in Palakkad town on Saturday. In a statement, Sudhakaran alleged that the law and order system in the state has deteriorated miserably.

“The home department has become lifeless and unfortunately the police are coming to know about the murders many a time after it has taken place. They are unable to know about the imminent murder attacks ahead of the violence and the lapse on the part of the Special Branch to thwart it in advance is highly deplorable,” said Sudhakaran.

After inaugurating the anniversary of the Sharada temple consecration at Sivagiri Mutt, Satheesan told reporters that the entire stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod has evolved into a goonda corridor. Slamming the LDF Government, Satheesan alleged that they lack power to oppose anyone.

“The murders happened due to Pinarayi’s communal appeasement named ‘social engineering.’ It should be recalled that even in the CPM meetings across 14 districts, there were widespread complaints against the police force being grappled by the minority and majority communal forces,” said Satheesan.

The Opposition leader also criticised the LDF Government vehemently over the ongoing protests in KSRTC, KSEB and KWA. He recalled the words of the chief secretary where he had claimed that the health department was the worst department.