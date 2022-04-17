STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB officers to intensify protest in coming days

Two days after KSEB chairman and managing director B Ashok’s dig at the protesting KSEB Officers’ Association, the antagonised lot has decided to intensify their protest.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:07 AM

Protest

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two days after KSEB chairman and managing director B Ashok’s dig at the protesting KSEB Officers’ Association, the antagonised lot has decided to intensify their protest. After a two-day holiday, the protesters kicked off their protest in front of the Vydyuthi Bhavan on Saturday. 

Even before the proposed talks as announced by Power Minister K Krishnankutty with the protesters are scheduled to take place on Monday, they have decided to lay siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan the next day. “Even if Ashok is having all protection, we don’t have any qualms in giving him a befitting reply, even will go to his house and give it. Ashok should have been the chairman of a goshala in north India. There is great demand for good bulls. The actions taken by him will not have much life,” said CITU state committee member V K Madhu, who had previously served as the Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat president.

Later in the evening, CITU state secretary Elamaram Kareem maintained that the protest in KSEB is being held under the aegis of KSEBOA. Following the backlash by CITU state secretary K S Hari Kumar on last Tuesday against Krishnankutty and Ashok, the top honchos of CITU have been feeling the heat.

But Madhu’s tirade on Saturday has only ruffled the feathers of the CPM yet again. Hence Elamaram Kareem has tried to tone down the CITU leadership’s statements by putting the blame on KSEBOA.“There should be a concerted effort to resolve the crisis in the KSEB,” said Elamaram Kareem.KSEBOA office-bearers have come out with a stringent warning that if the talks fail on Monday, they will not allow anyone to enter the board premises on Tuesday.

KSEB
