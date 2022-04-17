STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, mobile ration shops to reach tribal hamlets

The civil supplies department will launch mobile ration shops for the benefit of tribal population living in remote hamlets.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

ration cards

Image of ration cards for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The civil supplies department will launch mobile ration shops for the benefit of tribal population living in remote hamlets. The project will have the support of Scheduled Tribe Welfare and Forest departments. The pilot phase of the programme, launched in Thiruvananthapuram during the Vishu festival season, was successful, according to the department. The state budget had earmarked Rs1 crore for the programme. The first phase covering the Puravimala, Thenmala and Kannamamoodu settlements will benefit 183 families. The mobile shops will visit these hamlets twice a month before every 15th.

Food Minister G R Anil inaugurated the pilot phase recently. The minister also unveiled plan for a customised list of ration goods for tribal families. The idea is to replace wheat grain with wheat flour or ragi to suit the preference of tribal families. The mobile shops are expected to reduce the trouble for tribal families to get ration goods in time. Those living in remote hamlets had to travel through unsafe terrains to obtain their monthly allocation. In case of shortage of an item they had to visit the shop again. Transporting the goods back to home requires the families to hire autorickshaw or jeep. 

According to the department, the Centre has approved the state’s request for a change in the existing proportion in the allotment of rice and raw rice. The request is to make the allocation 50:50. This is due to the huge demand for raw rice among PDS beneficiaries. Kerala’s annual allocation is 14.25 metric tonnes of rice. 

The Centre also responded favourably to the state’s demand for more kerosene. It had sanctioned 20,000 kilo litres of kerosene a few weeks ago. Consumers, except those in the AAY category, will have to pay the revised price of `81 per litre. Those in the AAY category can purchase for `53 until the existing stock is finished.

TAGS
tribal hamlets Kerala ration shops
Comments

