STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Temple should be opened for one day every month: Devaswom president

I will convey this to the government.

Published: 17th April 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees thronging the Mangaladevi temple located deep inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve on the occasion of Chithra Pournami on Saturday. The temple opens for poojas only for one day ayear|pics:Shiyami

By Express News Service

IDUKKI:  The heavy rush of pilgrims at Mangaladevi temple in Kumily, when the temple opened for one-day Chitra Pournami festival, has brought smiles to the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which has demanded that the temple should be opened for one day every month.  

However, the Forest department authorities said it is impossible as the temple falls in the buffer zone of two tiger reserves and the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) do not allow human interference in the area. “There are thousands of devotees in Kerala and Tamil Nadu who want to visit the ancient temple. In my opinion, the temple should be allowed to open one day every month which will facilitate the pilgrims to offer prayers.

I will convey this to the government. We know the forest department is not supportive. If there are practical difficulties they should allow to open the temple once in three months. This will reduce the rush on Chitra Pournami day,” TDB president K Ananthagopan told TNIE.

Reacting to the demand, a top officer of the Forest department said the Devaswom Board will have to approach the NTCA. “The temple is located in the buffer zone of two tiger reserves and the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation plan are applicable at Mangaladevi. It is a pristine wildlife habitat and we have to conserve it. The huge crowd and the jeep service will disturb the wildlife,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangaladevi temple Travancore Devaswom Board Chitra Pournami
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp