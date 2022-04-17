STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tired of parents’ quarrel, 12-year-old immolates self, succumbs

A 12-year-old boy ended his life by setting himself on fire at Pampady near here on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 12-year-old boy ended his life by setting himself on fire at Pampady near here on Saturday. The deceased is Madhav S Nair, son of Sarath and Sunitha of Arakkaparambil house at Kunnelpalam. 

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 am. The police said the boy poured petrol stored in the house on him and set himself ablaze. Though Madhav, who suffered about 80% burns, was rushed to the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, his life could not be saved.  Fed up with frequent quarrels between his parents, Madhav took the extreme step, as per reports. His father is an employee of the Cheruvallikkavu temple devaswom. Madhav was a Class VII student of Sree Bhadra School, Cheruvallikkavu.  

The body will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. The Pampady police have registered a case of unnatural death.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call Maithri suicide prevention helpline: 0484 2540530) 

