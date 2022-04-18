STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

K V Thomas replies to show cause

He said all G-23 leaders had called him up after he attended the CPM seminar. However, he said he is not planning to switch parties.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   Congress leader K V Thomas said he replied to the national leadership’s show-cause notice late on Sunday. Congress disciplinary committee secretary Tariq Anwar had served the notice on Thomas for violating attending CPM’s conference in Kannur. 

“I drafted the email and sent it late on Sunday. In it, I defended my praise of CM Pinarayi Vijayan,” Thomas told TNIE. He said the issue could have been easily resolved were it not for the intimidating comments by Congress state president K Sudhakaran. “His Kannur politics is not the same as the party’s national politics,” he said. He said all G-23 leaders had called him up after he attended the CPM seminar. However, he said he is not planning to switch parties.

“I haven’t met Rahul Gandhi for two years. Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who ranted against me apologised when we met,” said Thomas. “If the High Command takes action against me, I am saved,” he said with a chuckle. On Easter Sunday, Thomas, 75, was attending another seminar organised by the Chavara Cultural Centre under the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate Congregation in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KV Thomas Show cause notice Tariq Anwar
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp