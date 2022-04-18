K V Thomas replies to show cause

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress leader K V Thomas said he replied to the national leadership’s show-cause notice late on Sunday. Congress disciplinary committee secretary Tariq Anwar had served the notice on Thomas for violating attending CPM’s conference in Kannur.

“I drafted the email and sent it late on Sunday. In it, I defended my praise of CM Pinarayi Vijayan,” Thomas told TNIE. He said the issue could have been easily resolved were it not for the intimidating comments by Congress state president K Sudhakaran. “His Kannur politics is not the same as the party’s national politics,” he said. He said all G-23 leaders had called him up after he attended the CPM seminar. However, he said he is not planning to switch parties.

“I haven’t met Rahul Gandhi for two years. Kasaragod MP Rajmohan Unnithan, who ranted against me apologised when we met,” said Thomas. “If the High Command takes action against me, I am saved,” he said with a chuckle. On Easter Sunday, Thomas, 75, was attending another seminar organised by the Chavara Cultural Centre under the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate Congregation in Kochi.