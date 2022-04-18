STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Senior CPM leader and Pinarayi's close confidant EP Jayarajan set to become LDF convener

Jayarajan couldn't contest the assembly election this time around after the party set a strict two-term limit for legislators

Published: 18th April 2022 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

Senior CPM leader EP Jayarajan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior CPM leader EP Jayarajan is all set to become the new LDF convener in the place of A Vijayaraghavan who was elevated to the CPM Polit Buro in the recent Party Congress.

The CPM state secretariat which met here on Monday finalised the Kannur leader as the new Left Front convener. The decision will be announced after the party state committee ratifies the decision on Tuesday.

A close confidant of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 71-year-old Jayarajan was Industries Minister in the first Pinarayi government. Though he had to resign following nepotism charges in 2016, he was re-inducted into the cabinet after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau acquitted him in 2017.

Jayarajan couldn't contest the assembly election this time around after the party set a strict two-term limit for legislators. Following this, he was keeping away from the state capital. In fact, the organisational report presented at the recent CPM state conference was critical of the state secretariat member for not functioning from the state capital.

The names of senior central committee members Jayarajan and AK Balan were doing the rounds for LDF convener ever since A Vijayaraghavan was elected to the Polit Buro. However, the party zeroed in on Jayarajan.

Meanwhile, there are indications that another Kannur leader P Sasi would be chosen as the Chief Minister's political secretary. Incumbent Dinesan Puthalath is being replaced as he was elected to the party state secretariat recently. The party leadership will also finalise leaders in charge of party publications.

Comments

