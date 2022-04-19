Amit Shah to visit Kerala next Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Kerala on April 29 mainly to participate in the BJP’s state leadership meeting. This was announced by BJP state president K Surendran. Shah’s visit assumes significance in the wake of the killing of an RSS worker in Palakkad, reportedly as a retaliation for the murder of an SDPI activist.

Surendran told reporters that the BJP state unit will apprise Shah about the growing religious extremism in the state. In consultation with Shah, the party will plan agitations to counter the extremists. Shah will also address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and interact with SC/ST leaders and representatives of other communities, Surendran added.