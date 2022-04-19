STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Amit Shah to visit Kerala next Friday

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Kerala on April 29 mainly to participate in the BJP’s state leadership meeting.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will visit Kerala on April 29 mainly to participate in the BJP’s state leadership meeting. This was announced by BJP state president K Surendran. Shah’s visit assumes significance in the wake of the killing of an RSS worker in Palakkad, reportedly as a retaliation for the murder of an SDPI activist. 

Surendran told reporters that the BJP state unit will apprise Shah about the growing religious extremism in the state. In consultation with Shah, the party will plan agitations to counter the extremists. Shah will also address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and interact with SC/ST leaders and representatives of other communities, Surendran added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Kerala BJP
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp