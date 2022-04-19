STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Finally, Kerala to form oil spill contingency plan, bids invited

Almost five years after a decision was taken to prepare an oil spill contingency plan, the state is all set to get it done.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Almost five years after a decision was taken to prepare an oil spill contingency plan, the state is all set to get it done. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) recently invited bids for preparing the Kerala State Oil Spill (SOS) Contingency Plan (CP) for the shoreline clean-up.

As per the proposal, the plan will provide necessary instructions to the state government, district collectors, revenue authorities, KSPCB, maritime board, fisheries and forest departments, ports and other stakeholders regarding their role during an oil spill that washes ashore in the coastal areas. 

Nine districts are oil spill-prone with 590km of coastline and a major oil refinery in Kochi which increase the vulnerability of the state. The oil tankers and ships visiting the ports pose a risk to coastline areas whenever these are involved in a fire incident, collision, allision (in which one vessel runs into another or into an object that isn’t in motion) and grounding. It was on June 16, 2016, that the additional chief secretary, environment, held a meeting in which it was decided that KSPCB in association with Coast Guard shall prepare an oil spill emergency plan.

“However, proposals received as part of the tendering earlier did not contain an elaborate plan. So, we wanted to have a plan that can match the existing National Oil Spill Contingency Plan. Now, a fresh tender has been invited and we are hoping for a contingency plan this time,” KSPCB chief engineer Sreekala S.

The contingency plan shall include mapping of the environmental sensitive index of oil spills on the coasts of Kerala and preparations of response following such accidents. It would contain elaborate guidelines -- from reporting the oil spill to cleaning of coastline after the incident. Similarly, there would be guidelines regarding awareness programmes for people residing in coastal areas to sue the people who cause the oil spill. The duration for preparing the contingency plan would be eight months.

“Like National Oil Contingency Plan, similar plans have to be formed at state and district levels. After forming the state oil spill contingency plan, district plans will be prepared. The coastline in each state and districts are different and we require dedicated plans,” Sreekala said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oil spill Kerala
India Matters
Arun Shourie’s latest book ‘The Commissioner For Lost Causes’ focuses on his innings as a journalist. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Media is not here merely to report that today is Monday: Arun Shourie
Image used for representational purpose only.
Be cautious with using social media, says ex-ISRO director 
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (File Photo| PTI)
Will Ram Navami processions be taken out in Pakistan, asks Union minister Giriraj Singh
Karnataka govt collects 30% commission from mutts: Seer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp