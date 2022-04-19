Interfaith marriage: Kerala HC rejects father's habeas corpus plea, allows Joisna to go with Shejin

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Joisna Joseph, a Theyyapara resident working as a nurse abroad, to go with her husband MS Shejin, a DYFI block committee member and CPM local committee member in Kodenchery panchayat, Kozhikode.

When the habeas corpus petition filed by Joseph Thenmalayil, father of Joisna came up for hearing, Joisna, who was present in the court, submitted that "I had gone along with Shejin of my own volition. There was no pressure from any part. I am not in illegal custody and I want to live with him."

She also submitted that she is 26-year-old and they got married under the Special Marriage Act. The court observed that it looks like a well-thought-out decision and it cannot be said that she is being in illegal custody.

The court issued the order disposing of the habeas corpus petition filed by Joseph seeking a directive to produce his daughter before the court. In his plea, Joseph alleged that his daughter was in the illegal custody of Shejin. The court had earlier directed the district police chief, Kozhikode rural to ensure the presence of Jolsana.

Joisna appeared before the court along with Shejin at the Kerala High Court, Kochi.