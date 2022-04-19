STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government rejects reports on submission of COVID data to Centre

Kerala government would soon submit a reply to the Centre's letter attaching all the details, state Health Minister Veena George said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government on Tuesday rejected allegations that the state did not submit daily COVID-19 figures to the Centre and termed an ongoing campaign at the national level in this connection as "condemnable".

Claiming that the state had submitted the COVID figures to the central government on a daily basis in the prescribed format without any fail, Health Minister Veena George said the digital evidences could not be covered up.

She also expressed displeasure over the media getting hold of the copy of a letter sent by the union joint secretary before it reached the principal secretary of the state health department.

The state would soon submit a reply to the Centre's letter attaching all the details, the minister told reporters here.

Explaining that the state had stopped publishing daily Coronavirus figures on April 10 due to the decline in the number of those affected by the virus, George said it was the decision of the state government.

However, the COVID data is strictly being collected, submitted to the Centre and reviewed accurately, she said adding that the figures would be published again if the cases show an upward trend.

"The argument that Kerala did not submit the COVID figures to the Centre is wrong," George said.

Reiterating that the number of COVID cases is decreasing in the southern state, she also said a total of 209 cases were reported on Monday.

However, the minister said the state was aware that the cases were going up in other parts of the county.

The southern state is even prepared to face another COVID wave, she added.

