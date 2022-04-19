Malayalis’ overseas wanderlust unbeaten despite odds

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It seems Malayalis were just waiting for the pandemic-induced travel restrictions to be totally eased to pack their bags and head towards their favourite overseas destinations. Despite the exorbitant air fares, tour packages to Europe and south-east Asian countries are witnessing record number of bookings from the state, say leading tour operators.

Europe has always been a preferred destination of Malayalis. Ever since restrictions on international flights from India were fully lifted by the end of March, the demand for Europe tour packages has been high. After the Europe package, Scandinavian countries are in much demand among Malayali tourists.

“Malayalis comprise more than 50% of the visitors to Europe from India. Even the pandemic and the Ukraine-Russia conflict have not dampened their travelling spirits,” says Manoj Chauhan, director of Italy-headquartered Vacation Worldwide that handles a large number of tourists sent by leading tour operators from India, including Kerala.

Tour operators say tourists from India have faced very little hassles in Europe and have been warmly welcomed in the destinations that are relatively less-crowded at this time of the year. After the international travel restrictions were lifted, Kochi-based Soman’s Leisure Tours and Travels was the first to take a batch of 46 Malayali tourists to Europe. They are currently on a 11-day tour package to nine countries.

“I had taken a loan from my PF to fulfil my dream of visiting Europe. For the past two years, I have been waiting to go on my first overseas trip and I’m happy that I could do so as soon as the curbs were lifted,” says Sukumaran KP, a primary school teacher from Koyilandy, who is part of the group touring Europe.

MK Soman, managing director of Soman’s Leisure Tours, says the cost factor has not deterred Malayalis from undertaking overseas trips. “The Europe package that was earlier offered at Rs 1.5 lakh now costs Rs 2.10 lakh, mainly due to high air fares. Still, the Europe tour package is fully booked for the next two months,” he says. Though Thailand, the much-preferred pocket-friendly destination of Malayalis, has not opened up, there has been a steady demand for packages to other south-east Asian countries.

"Tour packages to Singapore and Malaysia. which cost around Rs 60,000 are now selling at around Rs one lakh. But surprisingly, the demand is still high," said another tour operator. There are also many inquiries for US tour packages from Malayalis who have obtained visas to the country before the pandemic, he added.