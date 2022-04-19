STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tepid response to tenders for beach, water villas in Lakshadweep

This has forced the administration to extend the tender deadline for the third time.

Published: 19th April 2022 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Members of a women's self-help group at Chetlath island in Lakshadweep deploying rafts for seaweed farming (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the hype, there has been a lukewarm response from hospitality majors to the global tenders invited by the Lakshadweep administration to build eco-tourism beach and water villas in Kadmat, Minicoy, and Suheli islands. This has forced the administration to extend the tender deadline for the third time.

While only three companies — the Taj Group, Mumbai-based Uniphos and Chennai-based Ceebros Hotels — bid for the proposed villa projects in Suheli island, only one company (Hyderabad-based Manjeera) submitted the bid for the Kadmat project. The Lakshadweep administration received not even a single bid for the projects on Minicoy island, which had the biggest proposal — beach villas (110 rooms) and water villas (40 rooms) at a total cost of Rs 319 crore. On Suheli and Kadmat islands, the proposed plan is to construct a total of 110 rooms each — beach villas (60 rooms) and water villas (50 rooms) — at a cost of Rs 247 crore per island.

Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal P P told TNIE that the protests by the islanders and the concerns raised by the private investors on the strength of the proposed villas to withstand the high-speed wind during the southwest monsoon could be the reason for the tepid response. 

“Environmental concerns could also be among the reasons for the lack of response from private players,” he said. “The concept of lagoon villas, like in neighbouring Maldives, is unsustainable in Lakshadweep,” Faizal said. 

Collector: We expect more participation this time

Lakshadweep Collector S Asker Ali told TNIE that the deadline to submit the tender for Suheli island has been extended to April 29, and for Kadmat and Minicoy to May 6 to give more time for more companies to participate in the bidding process.

The Lakshadweep administration first invited global tenders to set up beach villas and water villas on the three islands in August 2021. The initial deadline to submit bids was September 2, 2021.  “It will be a great opportunity for potential investors as all clearances required for the projects will be given upfront. We expect more participation this time,” Ali said.

Suheli
Bidders: Taj 
Group, Mumbai-based Uniphos and Chennai-based Ceebros Hotels
Project: beach villas (60 rooms) and water villas (50 rooms) 
Cost: Rs 247 cr)

Kadmat  
Bidder: Hyderabad-based Manjeera
Project: beach villas (60 rooms) and water villas 
(50 rooms) Cost: Rs 247 cr)

Minicoy: No bids
Project: Beach villas (110 rooms) and water villas (40 rooms). Cost: Rs 319 cr

