Three picked up in PFI man Subair Nombicode murder case

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Three persons have been taken into custody by the Kasaba police in connection with the killing of Popular Front leader Subair Nombicode at Elapully. Police sources say that all three —— Arumughan, Saravanan and Rameshan who had Sangh Parivar links — took part in the killing directly. The trio, picked up from the suburbs of Palakkad, is being questioned in a secret location. The police have not officially confirmed that they are in custody. Seven persons are now in police custody in connection with Subair’s murder, said sources.

It was the car taken on rent by Ramesh from one Aliyar that was used to crash into Subair’s motorbike on Friday. The car belonged to RSS leader Sanjith who was killed on November 15, 2021 and had been in a workshop since. Aliyar had taken it on lease from the workshop and was renting it out. This car was abandoned on the site where Subair was killed. The assailants escaped in another car, this one registered in the name of one Kripesh. It was later abandoned in Kanjikode.

The police have also retrieved CCTV images of three youths walking down the Palakkad-Thrissur NH section at Kanjikode where Kripesh’s car was found. The police suspect they are the killers of Subair. The police have also taken into custody two persons in the killing of RSS leader A Sreenivasan for questioning. One of them is reportedly the brother of a Popular Front activist involved in Sreenivasan’s murder.

The police say five RSS-BJP activists were in the group that killed Subair, while six PFI-SDPI activists were involved in Sreenivasan’s murder. ADGP Vijay Sakhare said the persons involved in Subair’s killing are BJP-RSS workers and those involved in the killing of Sreenivasan are SDPI-PFI activists. He said they have identified all six persons involved in Sreenivasan’s murder and are confident that all of them can be arrested soon.

Sakhare said two more persons who provided logistical support to the six suspected SDPI-PFI men are being identified. Those who conspired in the twin murder and assisted the killers will be booked too, he said. Sakhare was speaking to the media on Monday after he, along with IG Ashok Yadav and Palakkad SP R Viswanath, met Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty to apprise him of the progress in the probe before the all-party peace meeting scheduled in the evening.

Subair was hacked to death while coming out after Friday prayers at a mosque in Elapully along with his father Aboobacker at 1.45pm. He had earlier been questioned after RSS activist Sanjith was hacked to death in front of his wife Arshitha at Mambram in Palakkad on November 15, 2021. Former RSS ‘sharirik sikshan pramukh’ Sreenivasan was hacked to death in Melamuri on Saturday in a suspected retaliation by PFI-SDPI activists for Subair’s murder. Six persons who came on two motorcycles and a scooter entered Sreenivasan’s vehicle rental service outlet and killed him.