Four swords recovered from river bank; Subair murdered to avenge Sanjith

PALAKKAD: The interrogation of the three persons arrested in connection with the murder of PFI activist Subair has revealed that the motive was to exact revenge for the killing of their friend and RSS activist Sanjith on November 15, 2021. The police recovered four swords suspected to have been used by the RSS activists to kill Subair of Elapully. The swords were found immersed in the marshy bank of Korayar river in Mannukad near Kanjikode industrial area where the killers abandoned their car.

The suspects were also taken to spot of the crime and their hideout in Thazhe Pokanthode as part of evidence collection. Police’s attempts to retrieve more swords from the place proved futile. The search continued for over an hour. The main suspect, Ramesh of Ellapully, showed the police where the swords were hidden. All three suspects covered their faces during evidence collection as the identification parade is yet to be done.

ADGP Vijay Sakhare said Ramesh was a close friend of Sanjith who was killed by PFI-SDPI activists. He said Ramesh has deposed that Subair was killed for his role in Sanjith’s murder. Sanjith had told Ramesh that if anything happened to him, it would be the handiwork of Subair, who lived near his house. RSS workers had tried to kill Subair twice — on April 1 and 8 — but dropped the plan when they saw police vehicles. The arrest of Ramesh, Arumughan and Saravanan was recorded on Tuesday.

It was on Vishu day (April 15) that RSS workers used a car to crash into the motorbike on which Subair was travelling with his father Aboobacker after Friday prayers. Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the murder of former RSS district sharirik shikshan pramukh A Sreenivasan — who was hacked to death in his shop by PFI-SDPI men on Saturday — despite the police saying they have identified all six persons involved. The police said the suspects were at the district hospital when Subair’s autopsy was going on. From there, they went to Melamuri to kill Sreenivasan.

The police have questioned the owner of one of the motorbikes used by PFI-SDPI activists to reach Sreenivasan’s shop. The vehicle is registered in the name of Pattancherry native Anitha. She told the police and media that her husband had mortgaged the bike for Rs 7,000 two years ago for their child’s treatment and had not taken it back. The PFI-SDPI activists had taken this bike from a Kunnumpuram native.

‘UDF WON’T COMPROMISE WITH COMMUNAL FORCES’

T’Puram: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday said UDF would not compromise with communal forces. He also said along with minority and majority communal forces, CPM also has “murder gangs.” CM Pinarayi Vijayan does not have the courage to nab the “murder gang” leaders, he told reporters here. On Minister M V Govindan’s statement that majority communal forces have led to minority communalism, Satheesan said it is the same sentiment shared by former CPM MLA George M Thomas in the Kodanchery love jihad case.