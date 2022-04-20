Actor abduction case: Kerala HC grants CB time till May 30 to complete further probe

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Tuesday extended till May 30, the time for the Crime Branch to complete its further investigation into the 2017 actor abduction and assault case. The earlier deadline set by the court expired on April 15. The court issued the order on a petition filed by the Crime Branch seeking three more months to complete the probe.

Challenging the petition, counsel for Dileep said a specific time was fixed by the court and the investigation agency is unnecessarily protracting the so-called investigation only to harass the accused. “The court is of the view that time can be extended till May 30,” the judge said. However, the court said no further time will be allowed.

The court also directed that the contents of applications or affidavits filed in relation to the case in the High Court should not be disclosed to anyone, including the media. It directed the Director General of Prosecution to ensure that the court directive is honoured in its letter and spirit.