STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Catholic Church-run daily sounds concerns over interfaith marriages

Deepika, the Malayalam daily run by the Catholic Church, on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the elopement of Joisna Joseph and M S Shejin.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

DYFI leader Shejin M S and Joisna Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Deepika, the Malayalam daily run by the Catholic Church, on Tuesday raised serious concerns over the elopement of Joisna Joseph and MS Shejin. The editorial titled ‘The Questions Raised by Kodanchery’ in the daily said people should think why some marriages were triggering controversies in a state where thousands of interfaith unions take place. 

“It is not just Christians who raise concerns over interfaith marriages involving Muslim youths. All from the Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities should think about it. Else, innocent people in Muslim community will face accusations over the threat posed by Muslim extremist organisations,” it said, adding, “Instead of threatening the family of Joisna in the name of secularism and religious harmony, mysteries surrounding the incident should be cleared.”

The editorial expressed concerns over the accusations by political parties and media alleging attempts to disrupt communal harmony in the state. It also said doubts were raised on whether Shejin and Joisna’s was an innocent love affair.

“Why was Joisna repeatedly calling a person to return the money he borrowed? Who is this leader who borrowed money from her and refused to return it? If he was in love with her, what was the need to detain and threaten her as was heard in the phone call (made by the girl’s sister)? ” it asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joisna Joseph MS Shejin Catholic Church Christian girl Love Jihad interfaith marriages
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp