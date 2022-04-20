I went with Shejin of my own volition, says Joisna Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Joisna Joseph, a Theyyapara resident who works as a nurse abroad, to go with her husband M S Shejin, a CPM leader from Kozhikode district. When the habeas corpus petition filed by her father Joseph Thenmalayil came up for hearing, Joisna, who was present in the court, submitted that she was not under any pressure from anyone.

“I had gone along with Shejin of my own volition. I am not in illegal custody and want to live with him.”

In the petition, Joseph alleged his daughter was in the illegal custody of Shejin, a DYFI block committee member and CPM local committee member in Kodanchery panchayat.

Joisna also informed the court that she is 26-year-old, and that she and Shejin got married under the Special Marriage Act. The court observed that it looks like a well thought-out decision and it cannot be said that she is being in illegal custody. The court had earlier directed the district police chief (Kozhikode rural) to ensure the presence of Joisna. She appeared before the court along with Shejin.