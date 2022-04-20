STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

I went with Shejin of my own volition, says Joisna Joseph

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Joisna Joseph, a Theyyapara resident who works as a nurse abroad, to go with her husband M S Shejin, a CPM leader from Kozhikode district.

Published: 20th April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Joisna with husband Shejin in Kochi | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Joisna Joseph, a Theyyapara resident who works as a nurse abroad, to go with her husband M S Shejin, a CPM leader from Kozhikode district. When the habeas corpus petition filed by her father Joseph Thenmalayil came up for hearing, Joisna, who was present in the court, submitted that she was not under any pressure from anyone.

“I had gone along with Shejin of my own volition. I am not in illegal custody and want to live with him.”
In the petition, Joseph alleged his daughter was in the illegal custody of Shejin, a DYFI block committee member and CPM local committee member in Kodanchery panchayat.

Joisna also informed the court that she is 26-year-old, and that she and Shejin got married under the Special Marriage Act. The court observed that it looks like a well thought-out decision and it cannot be said that she is being in illegal custody. The court had earlier directed the district police chief (Kozhikode rural) to ensure the presence of Joisna. She appeared before the court along with Shejin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court Love Jihad
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp