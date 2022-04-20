STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB officers’ assn calls off protest temporarily

With the referendum of trade unions in KSEBL scheduled for April 28, the KSEBOA is not keen on extending their protest.

KSEB workers

Image of KSEB workers used for representational purpose. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ignoring KSEBL chairman B Ashok’s warning, scores of protesters under the aegis of KSEB Officers’ Association laid siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday, but later called off the agitation temporarily after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reportedly directed the LDF and CPM leadership to intervene in the issue.

The KSEBOA, however, put up a brave face saying they are taking the protest to the next level. KSEBOA president M G Suresh Kumar told TNIE that they have only stopped the first stage of their protest, with the next phase begininng on Wednesday. “We have decided to reach out to the masses and the legislators explaining the reasons behind staging indefinite protest. That way, we are taking the protest to the next level, before the masses. Two regional-level marches will be kicked off on May 3, which will culminate in Thiruvananthapuram on May 14. On May 16, we will kick off our indefinite fast”, said Suresh Kumar.

With the referendum of trade unions in KSEBL scheduled for April 28, the KSEBOA is not keen on extending their protest. The referendum — which decides the eligibility of trade unions — is being held after a gap of seven years. 

The officers association claims that they wanted to tackle the “whispering campaign” being unleashed against them, by reaching out to the people and legislators. If the desired results are not achieved during the month-long campaign, KSEBOA has decided to intensify the protest by resorting to ‘work to rule’ protest in front of their offices across the state from May 16. 

Meanwhile, Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has decided to hold talks with all the officers’ associations on Wednesday. The KSEBL management has decided to take further action against 18 employees who disrupted the board meeting on April 5. 

Though the board has not informed about the action it would take against the hundreds of employees who laid siege to Vydyuthi Bhavan on Tuesday, it has procured the video of the April 5 protest, which saw 18 employees barging into the board room. The chief vigilance officer has identified them and has recommended disciplinary action against them.

