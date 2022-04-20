Setback for Dileep, Kerala HC dismisses plea to quash FIR in conspiracy case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by actor Dileep seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in a case related to the conspiracy to murder police officers who had probed the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case. The court also rejected the plea for a CBI probe if the FIR could not be quashed at this stage.

The court observed that “merely because the conspiracy alleged against the petitioner was to commit a crime against the police officers, it could not be concluded that the police were interested in the matter, and it would affect the neutral status of the police”.

The duty of the court is not confined to seeing that no innocent person is punished but also to ensuring that proper punishment is handed to the real culprits. Therefore, a balance has to be struck, and “I find that a proper balancing can be made in this case by allowing the investigation to continue”, observed the court.

The police registered the case against Dileep and others following the revelation of director Balachandrakumar. The court said, “Even if what is revealed from the allegations is a doubtful case for making out the offences, in my view, at the stage of FIR, the benefit of doubt should go in favour of the investigation and not to the accused. This is mainly because interference in the investigation at this stage would foreclose all opportunities for the police to collect materials in support of the allegations.”

The court added that the materials substantiating the allegations have to be collected through the process of investigation, which has to commence based on the registration of the FIR. Though the power of this court under Section 482 of CrPC is very wide, “when it comes to the question of quashing an FIR, the same can be invoked only in the rarest of rare cases. I do not find that this is a case that falls in that category”, the judge said.

The court added that it is true that “the FIR does not contain any substantiating materials indicating the nature of the agreement and the stage of execution of such agreement. However, it contains information as to the existence of an agreement to commit an offence punishable with more than two years (of imprisonment). In such circumstances, no discrepancies or any legal infirmity can be attributed to the registration of the said FIR”.

Dismissing the alternative plea of the actor for ordering a CBI probe into the case, the court observed that in the absence of any material indicating influence being thrust upon investigation officer Baiju Paulose at the instance of his superior officers, an order for transferring the probe to another agency cannot be issued.

The court observed that on scrutinising the circumstances under which registration of the crime was made, “traces of overzealousness on the part of the authorities concerned can be found. However, unless the same is found to be tainted with mala fides, no interference can be made in the said investigation”.

The judge added that in this case, he could not find “any materials revealing any ulterior motive or mala fide on the part of the investigating agency”. In such circumstances, the court cannot find any reason to allow the prayer for the transfer of the investigation to the CBI.