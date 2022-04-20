SilverLine started facing troubles only after LDF’s return: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre had given the go-ahead for the SilverLine at different stages in its conceptualisation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. The semi high-speed rail project started facing problems and objections after the 2021 assembly elections in which the LDF returned to power, he said at a meeting organised by the front here to counter the campaign against SilverLine.

He accused opposition parties of trying to take the state back to 19th century. The UDF had a history of opposing development projects and Kerala survived them as LDF too came to power, he said. He said the proposal for building three-four railway lines between Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod was first mooted in a 2017 meeting between Ashwani Lohani, former railway board chairman, and the state government. K-Rail, a joint venture between the state and the Union railway ministry, was registered in January 2017.

“In September 2020, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal wrote to K-Rail giving in-principle nod for sourcing investment for the project. In 2021, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sent a letter allowing the state and the project implementation agency to interact with the JICA on finalising the funding package. SilverLine was mentioned in the Union Budget 2021 as part of the National Rail Plan. The budget speech said the projects as part of the plan should be completed by 2030,” he said.

SilverLine is included in the National Infrastructure Pipeline, Pinarayi said. The project faced criticism from various quarters after May 2021 when the assembly election results were declared, he said. He countered various arguments against SilverLine and the alternatives suggested. He said the argument to launch high-speed trains on present railway line is unrealistic as the route has 626 curves. They cannot be straightened considering the high population density. The railway ministry has a long history of neglecting the state’s demands including the formation of a railway zone. No considerable reduction in travelling time is being witnessed even though the total double-laning is nearing completion.

“SilverLine will not pass through ecologically fragile lands or wildlife reserves. It will not obstruct the flow of rivers or streams. It will cut through paddy fields and wetlands on overhead pillars. The project is environment-friendly as it would help eliminate carbon emission to the tune of 2,80,000 tonnes in four years. It will save fossil fuel worth `500 crore. The embankments will not lead to floods,” he said.

Those who part with their property for the project will get hefty compensation. There will be a housing scheme besides compensation for poor people losing property. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran presided over the meeting and leaders of allies addressed the meeting. Kanam said the project ensures compensation and rehabilitation for the evictees.

CM CALLS FOR VIGIL

The CM said communal forces were strengthening their base by killing people. “We will act tough on them,” he said. Some communal forces are objecting to development projects. People should maintain vigil against their attempts to create communal rift, he said.

CPM IN FAVOUR

T’Puram: CPM has decided to organise mass campaigns to promote SilverLine. Senior party leaders, including ministers, will carry out house visits across the state till May 30 to explain the project to the people and address their concerns. The CPM state committee which met here on Tuesday decided to organise major campaigns on CPM’s New Kerala document.

Congress against

T’Puram: Congress has decided to intensify stir against SilverLine. State president K Sudhakaran also warned CM Pinarayi Vijayan against laying of survey stones for social impact assessment (SIA). “Pinarayi has said the government will go ahead with the SIA. We will not allow them to lay survey stones. How can Pinarayi claim that SIA will be done? He should realise Kerala is not his property,” he told reporters after the party’s executive committee meeting on Tuesday. He said Congress will hold ‘Kerala Samrakshana Sadassu’. Party workers will go door to door and describe the adverse impacts of SilverLine to the public, he said.