Sword in car that met with accident, police nab five after movie-like chase

Recovery of a sword and a movie-like chase ending in the arrest of five persons allegedly involved in ganja peddling. 

Published: 20th April 2022 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Recovery of a sword and a movie-like chase ending in the arrest of five persons allegedly involved in ganja peddling. Things took a strange turn on Tuesday after a car owned by a Kollam native hit a lorry carrying timber on a village road at Venginissery in the morning. When the police arrived, residents said four persons who were in the car abandoned it and fled in another vehicle after striking a deal with the lorry driver.

The police searched the abandone vehicle and recovered a sword. “We collected details about the car in which they fled. Around 3.30pm, we spotted them in Cherpu and chased them. As the car entered Perumbillisery-Palakkal route that was closed partially for works, we blocked them. Though the driver crashed the car into the police vehicle to escape, they were caught,” said Cherpu Inspector of Police Shibu T V. Cherpu SI Jaison, the police driver and a civil police officer suffered injuries. A forensic examination revealed bloodstains on the sword. “All the arrested persons have criminal history,” said Shibu.

