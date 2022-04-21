Actor abduction case: Bar Council moved over cops leaking call clips

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A lawyer of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday approached the Bar Council of Kerala seeking appropriate legal action against the police officers leaking privileged communication between the lawyers and their clients.

The complaint was filed in the wake of leaking of audio clips of calls made by senior advocate B Raman Pillai and his juniors, who are representing actor Dileep in the trial in the 2017 actor abduction and sexual assault case.

In the complaint, advocate V Sethunath stated that the public is ridiculing the advocate’s office for the revelation of privileged communication. Even teaching a witness who had gone to the advocate’s office voluntarily is a privileged communication. The Bar Council has to protect the lawyers from such illegal acts of the police.

No authority can question and conduct an inquiry into the privileged communication between clients and advocates. The police even went to the next step to question the witness to conduct an inquiry about the privileged communication between the lawyer and his client.

No court or authority can conduct an inquiry regarding the privileged communication protected by the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. The lawyer also sought a directive from the BCK to the Kerala police officers not to conduct an inquiry into the privileged communication between lawyers and their clients.