STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Four PFI workers identified in RSS worker’s murder

The police on Wednesday said they had identified four Popular Front of India-SDPI activists directly involved in the murder of RSS worker A Sreenivasan in Palakkad last week.

Published: 21st April 2022 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

RSS workers Ramesh, Saravanan and Armughan, arrested in Subair’s murder, being brought to the Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II on Wednesday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police on Wednesday said they had identified four Popular Front of India-SDPI activists directly involved in the murder of RSS worker A Sreenivasan in Palakkad last week. Abdur Rehman of Shankuvarathode, Ummer of Pattambi, Feroze and Abdul Khader were identified based on the interrogation of PFI activists taken into custody and from CCTV visuals sources from the crime spot. They will be arrested soon, said ADGP Vijaya Sakhare. 

The police said Ummer and Feroze rode to Sreenivasan’s shop, where he was hacked to death on a motorcycle bearing Tamil Nadu registration, while Abdul came on a Honda Activa. The police did not provide details about Rehman’s whereabouts at the time, nor gave information about the native place of Feroze and Abdul.“We have taken several persons in custody for harbouring and providing logistical support to Sreenivasan’s murderers,” said Sakhare.

Meanwhile, the remand report of RSS workers Saravanan, Ramesh and Armughan, who were arrested for the murder of Subair at Elapully, said they committed the crime with the help of other persons to avenge the murder of their friend and RSS activist Sanjith, who was killed last year.

They were produced in Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. They have been lodged in Chittoor jail for security reasons. The police will seek their custody after the identification parade is done. 

Meanwhile, the district collector on Wednesday extended the prohibitory orders imposed in Palakkad under CrPC Section 144 till April 24. The move comes after police recommended the same saying the situation in the district continues to be tense. Law enforcement agencies and essential services have been exempted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI workers political murder Kerala
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp