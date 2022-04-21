Four PFI workers identified in RSS worker’s murder

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The police on Wednesday said they had identified four Popular Front of India-SDPI activists directly involved in the murder of RSS worker A Sreenivasan in Palakkad last week. Abdur Rehman of Shankuvarathode, Ummer of Pattambi, Feroze and Abdul Khader were identified based on the interrogation of PFI activists taken into custody and from CCTV visuals sources from the crime spot. They will be arrested soon, said ADGP Vijaya Sakhare.

The police said Ummer and Feroze rode to Sreenivasan’s shop, where he was hacked to death on a motorcycle bearing Tamil Nadu registration, while Abdul came on a Honda Activa. The police did not provide details about Rehman’s whereabouts at the time, nor gave information about the native place of Feroze and Abdul.“We have taken several persons in custody for harbouring and providing logistical support to Sreenivasan’s murderers,” said Sakhare.

Meanwhile, the remand report of RSS workers Saravanan, Ramesh and Armughan, who were arrested for the murder of Subair at Elapully, said they committed the crime with the help of other persons to avenge the murder of their friend and RSS activist Sanjith, who was killed last year.

They were produced in Palakkad Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. They have been lodged in Chittoor jail for security reasons. The police will seek their custody after the identification parade is done.

Meanwhile, the district collector on Wednesday extended the prohibitory orders imposed in Palakkad under CrPC Section 144 till April 24. The move comes after police recommended the same saying the situation in the district continues to be tense. Law enforcement agencies and essential services have been exempted.