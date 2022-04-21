Jayarajan’s U-turn: P Sasi’s appointment unanimous

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Kannur leader P Jayarajan strongly criticised the appointment of P Sasi as the chief minister’s political secretary at the CPM state committee meet, the party leadership has defended the decision. Finding himself isolated, P Jayarajan himself said it was a unanimous decision which he too endorsed. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Jayarajan termed reports about his criticism of Sasi’s appointment as mere media speculation.

“It was the CPM state committee that took the decision to appoint Sasi as the CM’s political secretary. I too had attended the meeting. The decision was taken unanimously. Sasi has good administrative experience. He will be able to discharge his duties in an effective manner. I cannot reveal who said what at the party state committee, but the party took the decision after considering all aspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CPM leadership came out defending the decision to appoint Sasi. LDF convener E P Jayarajan claimed there are no differences within the party over Sasi’s appointment. He too maintained that Sasi’s appointment was part of a unanimous decision.

“P Sasi is a state committee member. A party disciplinary action against a leader is not meant to be a lifelong punishment. Action is taken so that he can correct his mistakes and continue with his party political life,” said E P Jayarajan. Central committee member and minister M V Govindan also rejected reports about differences within the party over Sasi’s appointment. P Sasi took over as the CM’s political secretary on Wednesday. The government had issued the order in this regard on Tuesday.