Kerala Bank deposits up Rs 3,000 crore in FY '22

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Bank posted an increase of over Rs 3,209 crore in deposits when compared to the last financial year. Minister for Cooperation V N Vasavan said at a press conference here on Thursday that the total deposits in the Kerala Bank reached Rs 69,940 crore in the previous fiscal, up from Rs 66,731 crore in 2020–21 fiscal. “Kerala Bank has witnessed splendid growth in the last fiscal.

This was achieved despite the impact of the pandemic, which ruined the economic growth of the nation. The bank was able to bring down nonperforming assets (NPA) by 12.79 per cent. NPA stood at Rs 11,394 crore in November last year and it has now been brought down to Rs 5,381 crore,” said the minister, adding that the total business of the bank stood at Rs 1,12,028 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

The minister said that the ‘Be the number one’ campaign, which was launched in December, helped the bank script a success story. “The bank’s business will be doubled in a couple of months with the IT integration in place. This will help attract more NRI deposits,” the minister added. He said that the appointments in Kerala Bank have been handed over to PSC. “There are nearly 1,000 vacancies in Kerala Bank. In the first phase, 300 vacancies will be filled,” the minister said.