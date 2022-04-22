STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC bus accident death: Rights panel initiates suo motu proceedings

The police are in the process of collecting CCTV footage of the accident, an officer said.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC bus stand

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a case suo motu over the incident in which a KSRTC bus ran over an 80-year-old woman after jumping the red signal at Kannannoor on the Walayar-Vadakkencherry stretch of National Highway 544. Judicial member K Baiju Nath has directed the district SP and the district transport officer to carry out a comprehensive inquiry into the accident and submit a report within 15 days.

Around 9.15am on Wednesday, Chelamma was run over while she was crossing the national highway. There were reports that the driver had erred by taking the KSRTC bus forward despite the signal being red.

The bus, which did not stop after the incident, was blocked by local residents. The driver said he was unaware of the accident. The KSRTC bus was proceeding from Tholanur to Palakkad. Chelamma died on the spot. The police are in the process of collecting CCTV footage of the accident, an officer said.

