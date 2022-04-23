STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Court hears Ramesh Chennithala’s plea against Pinarayi

Meanwhile, the court directed former Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and former Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar to appear in person to record their statements.

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance court on Friday recorded the statement of former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who had moved a petition seeking a Vigilance probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and six others for allegedly granting licence to four companies to start breweries and a liquor blending unit in the state. 

Meanwhile, the court directed former Industries Minister E P Jayarajan and former Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar to appear in person to record their statements. The case will now be taken up for hearing on May 7.Chennithala later told the media that granting licences was a corrupt act and the decision was overturned owing to strong public protest. The government is bracing up to give licences for more breweries and distilleries in the state. 

