STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

JNNURM buses a burden: Transport Minister Antony Raju

The AC low-floor buses provided by the Centre for free under the JNNURM scheme had become a burden on the state, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC low floor bus

 A KSRTC low floor bus (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The AC low-floor buses provided by the Centre for free under the JNNURM scheme had become a burden on the state, Transport Minister Antony Raju said on Friday. He was inaugurating Vahaneeyam, a complaint redressal adalat, at Town Hall here. 

“Operating cost of the AC low-floor buses provided under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) is high. They provide a mileage of 2km per litre, while other buses have a mileage of 5km per litre,” he said.

“The AC low-floor service took a hit when Covid engulfed the nation. Several buses had to undergo repair before we could resume the service after a long time. And though we did, a large number of people showed reluctance to use it as they were afraid that AC buses will lead to spread of the virus,” Raju said.He said the department was planning to convert several such buses into bypass rides. “A discussion in this regard has already started. The buses whose maintenance work is over will be converted into bypass rides,” said Raju.

FASTER SERVICE BY MVD: MIN
Minister Antony Raju said steps will be taken to ensure speedy disposal of applications received by the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD). “Officials have been asked to speed things up. A monitoring system will be set up to review the applications,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNNURM Antony Raju
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp