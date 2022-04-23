STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga to conclude on Saturday

The rituals of the seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga organised by the Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara near Shoranur will conclude with the Ekadasagni Hothram on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The venue of Maha Kubera Yaga at Chalavara in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The rituals of the seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga organised by the Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara near Shoranur will conclude with the Ekadasagni Hothram on Saturday. The yaga, held at the sprawling 15-acre venue to propitiate Lord Kubera, the Lord of Riches, has seen overwhelming participation of devotees from across the country. 

Palakkad MP V K Sreekantan had thrown open the Yaga Vedi for the rituals on April 17. Priests from temples across the country, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Mathura, Pazhani, Mookambika, Somnath Temple, Nasik Thrayambekeswar and Tirupati, had performed different rituals at the yagasala. 

Poothillathu Ramanujan Akkithiripad and Cherumukku Vallabhan Akkithiripad led the rituals. Patron of the yaga T P Jayakrishnan and Yaga Yajamanan Jithin Jayakrishnan, who coordinated the yaga, said the event was a huge success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Kubera Yaga Kubera Temple
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp