Seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga to conclude on Saturday

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The rituals of the seven-day Maha Kubera Yaga organised by the Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara near Shoranur will conclude with the Ekadasagni Hothram on Saturday. The yaga, held at the sprawling 15-acre venue to propitiate Lord Kubera, the Lord of Riches, has seen overwhelming participation of devotees from across the country.

Palakkad MP V K Sreekantan had thrown open the Yaga Vedi for the rituals on April 17. Priests from temples across the country, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Mathura, Pazhani, Mookambika, Somnath Temple, Nasik Thrayambekeswar and Tirupati, had performed different rituals at the yagasala.

Poothillathu Ramanujan Akkithiripad and Cherumukku Vallabhan Akkithiripad led the rituals. Patron of the yaga T P Jayakrishnan and Yaga Yajamanan Jithin Jayakrishnan, who coordinated the yaga, said the event was a huge success.