Cops debunk teen’s fake ‘assault story’ that stoked social tensions

A 14-year-old boy’s ‘assault story’ that triggered socio-political tensions in Peechamkode near Mananthavady here has turned out to be a fabricated one.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: A 14-year-old boy’s ‘assault story’ that triggered socio-political tensions in Peechamkode near Mananthavady here has turned out to be a fabricated one. The police said the boy cooked up a story that he had been assaulted by a masked gang while returning from a mosque in Peechamkode on April 18. The boy had actually fallen down and injured himself. But he fabricated the assault story as he was afraid of his parents’ reaction to him being late to return home. 

“The boy came late that night after prayer. He was afraid to tell his parents that he fell down while coming home alone. He wanted to escape the questions of his parents. So, he lied that a group of masked men attacked him,” said A P Chandran, DySP, Mananthavady. Meanwhile, the ‘assault story’ spread on social media. Some local groups tried to link the incident with the recent political bloodshed in Palakkad. 

The Vellamunda police launched an investigation based on the complaint filed by the boy’s father and, considering the sensitive nature of the case, placed Peechamkode area under strict surveillance. Subsequently, as Mananthavady Circle Inspector MM Abdul Kharim and his team probed the case, the boy confessed to fabricating the incident on Friday. Officers said they had been monitoring those who spread propaganda and tried to stoke communal tensions.

