Departmental inquiry against cop who kicked anti-K-Rail protester

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rural police have initiated a departmental inquiry against the policeman who kicked some of the anti- SilverLine protesters using boots when they arrived at Karichara near Kaniyapuram to stop the survey stone laying by revenue authorities with the help of police as part of the survey of K-Rail project.

The accused civil police officer, Shabeer, has been shifted to Rural AR camp, as per the order of Rural SP Divya V Gopinath late on Saturday night.

On Friday, a special branch report was submitted to the DGP recommending action against the officer. Filed by Special Branch DySP Stuart Keeler, the report said the situation in the area was tense because of the confrontation between the protesters and the police personnel.

However, the incident of Shabeer, the civil police officer attached to the Mangalapuram police station, kicking a Congress worker to the ground could have been avoided, the report said.