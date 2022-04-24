It’s time to mask up again as Covid cases are rising steadily: Experts

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a lull, there has been a spurt in the number of fresh Covid cases reported from across the country in the past couple of weeks. Consequently several states like neighbouring Tamil Nadu have started re-enforcing Covid curbs, including making facemasks compulsory in public places.

In Kerala also, several households are reporting that some of their members are down with a kind of ‘viral fever’. Though the situation has not reached the level of a public health emergency yet, public health experts have advised people to strictly adhere to the Covid protocol. Diabetologist and CMD of Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre took to social media to underscore the importance of not letting down the guard.

“I have resumed travelling after restricting myself for two-and-a-half years. My aged mother, wife and some of my colleagues had tested positive. Three colleagues had severe symptoms such as high fever, sore throat and body pain. It is most likely that the infection was due to the new variant,” he said, adding, those vulnerable should not delay seeking medical help since Covid is still around. Health experts have expressed concern because it is suspected that omicron and its highly infectious sub-variant are driving the uptick.

The country recorded 2,451 new cases and 54 deaths in 24 hours ending 8am on Friday. The active cases increased to 14,241. There were 2,380 new cases and 13,433 active cases on Thursday. Health Minister Veena George had said that new Covid cases hover around the 200-mark and assured that the department will come out with a special bulletin if there were a new trend. Though the health department has increased the surveillance in Kollam, where a 21-year-old man was confirmed with XE Covid, it has not issued a general warning. The government had lifted all Covid restrictions, though the advisory on wearing masks remains.

“We cannot rule out the presence of a new variant as it is the nature of the virus. So, it is important that we maintain a constant vigil over new variants across the globe. The health system needs to remain on high vigil if there were a rise in Covid incidence in a particular area. The people also have a responsibility to report symptoms. It is not time to compromise on our vigil,” said professor of Pulmonary Medicine at Alappuzha Government TD Medical College and president of Academy of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine P S Shajahan.

Head of Covid expert panel B Ekbal said that there cannot be a Zero Covid situation since the pandemic will only turn into an endemic. “There has been a slackness in completing the vaccination process, which should be addressed. It is better to wear masks in crowded places and poorly ventilated rooms. The elderly should definitely be wearing face masks in such situations,” he said.