IUML dismisses talks about Left switch, says it’s UDF’s backbone

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Ending the speculation over the Muslim League’s entry to the LDF at least for the time being, the party’s national general secretary PK Kunhalikutty reiterated on Saturday that the League is the backbone of the UDF and that it has no intention to leave the front. Interacting with mediapersons on the sidelines of the party state leaders’ meet in Malappuram, which was convened hurriedly to clear the air over the IUML’s apparent soft stand towards LDF convener E P Jayarajan’s invite to join the Left front, Kunhalikutty said: “IUML is not a party that changes a front like a shirt. We are not just an ally in the UDF, but its backbone.”

Kunhalikutty added the League’s long association with the Congress grew in strength over a period of time due to the national circumstances.“The Congress is regaining its significance at the national level. In Kerala too, the UDF is actively championing public causes. There isn’t any need for the League to leave the UDF as of now,” he explained.

Asked about Jayarajan’s invite, Kunhalikutty said it is the CPM which has been chasing IUML with such proposals. “I had not responded softly to Jayarajan’s proposal. That is my style of response. I had expressed surprise at the seriousness of the proposal,” said the Vengara MLA. Senior leader E T Muhammed Basheer said the League has not even thought of leaving the UDF. The leaders, including state president Sadikali Shihab Thangal, said the CPM’s sudden love for the minorities is fake.

However, speaking to a channel, Kunhalikutty seemed enthusiastic while explaining the recent visit of IUML leaders and Left leaders to the tense Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

IUML explores ways to improve fund mobilisation

“We have been working unitedly against the fascist forces at the national level. CPM leader Brinda Karat and IUML leaders E T Muhammed Basheer and Abdussamad Samadani had visited Jahangirpuri to allay the concerns of the people there,” he said.Kunhalikutty added he had always maintained a good relation with Jayarajan trio of the CPM on a personal level but differed with them politically.Saturday’s meeting also explored the ways to streamline the fund mobilisation campaign for the party as it has been far below the expectation.

