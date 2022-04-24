Nijil Das was hiding in RSS sympathiser’s house: MV Jayarajan

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM has no connection with the incident in which RSS worker Nijil Das, an accused in the murder of CPM worker Haridasan of Punnol, was provided shelter in a house at Pandyalamukku, near Pinarayi, said CPM district secretary MV Jayarajan.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Jayarajan said that fake news is being spread by political opponents that the owner of the house where Nijil Das was hiding is a CPM worker. “Prashanth, the owner of the house, is not a CPM worker. He has connections with RSS leaders in the region and has participated in RSS functions,” said Jayarajan.

Jayarajan said that police have got enough evidence regarding the close relationship between P M Reshma, 42, wife of Prashanth, and Nijil Das. The mobile phones of both Prashanth and Reshma were taken into custody by the police and they have got evidence regarding their intimate relationship, he said.

“She gave shelter to a criminal. CPM has nothing to do with the incident in which bombs were hurled at the house,” he said. CPM leadership and workers of Pinarayi and nearby areas were shocked to hear the news that an accused in the murder of a CPM worker was hiding in a house in CPM stronghold. The newly-built house is located close to the house of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. New Mahe police said that Nijil had reached the house at Pandyalamukku, owned by Prashanth, who is presently working in Gulf, on April 17.

Reshma, who was working as a teacher in Punnol Amritha Vidyalaya, was arrested on Friday by New Mahe police. Nijil was arrested around 3 am on Friday from the house. Reshma was arrested after police got evidence regarding her phone conversations with Nijil Das. Reshma was living with her children at her house near Andalur Kavu.

Police were able to get clues regarding the hideout of Nijil Das after they monitored his phone conversations. They were closely observing vacant houses located within the range of the mobile tower at Pinarayi for the past few days.

As Nijil Das was taken into custody from the house and later arrested, the house where he was staying was attacked by some people around 9pm on Friday. Bombs were hurled and windows and doors were vandalised. Police have strengthened security in the region. Haridasan was hacked to death by RSS workers on February 21, 2022. Of the 16 accused, 14 have been arrested by the police so far.

SUDHAKARAN ASKS CPM TO ANSWER

Kottayam: State Congress president K Sudhakaran has asked the CPM to explain how an RSS man accused in the murder of CPM worker was provided a hideout in the house of a party follower. He also demanded an inquiry into the alleged conspiracy behind the incident. “The CPM should answer for the development. The police should investigate the conspiracy behind the murder accused being provided shelter in the house of a CPM member. The accused hid in the house of the daughter of a veteran CPM leader,” Sudhakaran told reporters here.