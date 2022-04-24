STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi leaves for US for treatment

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the US for follow-up treatment at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left for the US for follow-up treatment at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. He left Thiruvananthapuram at 4.30 am on Sunday by an Emirates flight bound for New York via Dubai. Pinarayi is scheduled to return on May 15.

His wife Kamala and personal assistant V M Suneesh are accompanying him. However, he has not given charge to anyone during his trip to the US. He visited Mayo Clinic in 2018 and recently in January this year. Pinarayi is scheduled to attend the next cabinet meeting on April 27 via online.

Pinarayi Vijayan
