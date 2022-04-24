Union Health ministry nod for AIIMS in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union health ministry has given in-principle nod for setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kerala and it has forwarded the file to the Union finance ministry. This was informed by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, in writing to K Muraleedharan, MP, in response to a calling attention under Rule 377 in Lok Sabha on April 14.

The Union minister has informed that the Centre has plans to establish an AIIMS in every state in the country in a phased manner under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had earlier informed the Central government that four locations have been identified for setting up AIIMS in the state.

“I got a letter from the Union health minister stating that the file is now with the Union finance ministry. The state has already identified four places to set up AIIMS. Once the Union finance ministry gives the nod, an expert team will be visiting the identified locations,” Muraleedharan told TNIE.

The four locations the state had recommended for AIIMS are the open jail compound at Nettukaltheri in Thiruvananthapuram district, land belonging to the medical college in Kottayam, HMT land in Kalamassery, Ernakulam, and the land of Industries department at Kinalur in Kozhikode district.