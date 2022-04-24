STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visit of Kerala educationists to Delhi triggers a war of words on Twitter

Following Sivankutty's retort, Aatishi clarified that she never mentioned in her Tweet that the "officials" were from the Kerala government. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty and Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi sparred on Twitter over the visit of a few educationists from Kerala to a Delhi school.

In a tweet on Saturday, the AAP MLA posted pictures of the visit of "officials" from Kerala to a school in Kalkaji, her constituency. She said the officials were keen to understand and implement our (Delhi) model of education in Kerala. Atishi cited the visit as an example of "development  through collaboration."

Sivankutty took to Twitter on Sunday and said Kerala's education department had not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi model'. The Minister reminded Atishi that Kerala had provided all assistance to officials from Delhi who visited the state to study the 'Kerala Model'. "We would like to know which officials were welcomed by the AAP MLA," Sivankutty tweeted.

Following Sivankutty's retort, Aatishi clarified that she never mentioned in her Tweet that the "officials" were from the Kerala government. She added that the 'officials' mentioned were Victor TI, Regional Secretary of CBSE School Management Association and M Dinesh Babu, Treasurer, Confederation of Kerala Sahodaya Complexes.  

