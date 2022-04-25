Jayarajan reiterates Reshma’s links with RSS, teacher files plaint with CM

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Reiterating the nexus between P M Reshma, the teacher who was arrested for providing shelter to RSS worker Nijil Das — an accused in the murder of CPM worker Haridasan of Punnol, and the RSS, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan on Sunday alleged that Reshma was aided by the RSS to get conditional bail on Saturday.

An advocate, who regularly appears for the BJP, had come to secure bail for Reshma. She was accompanied by BJP mandalam secretary K Ajesh as she was given bail. “It is not true that, Reshma and her husband Prashanth are CPM sympathisers,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Reshma has lodged a complaint with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against Jayarajan and district secretariat member Karayi Rajan for indulging in social media abuse against her in connection. According to the complaint, she said, both leaders have tried to tarnish her image by spreading lies through social media. However, local CPM leaders have confirmed that the family members are indeed party sympathisers who often take part in party programmes. “They might not be party members, but they always cooperate with us as party sympathisers,” said C Baiju, branch secretary, Pinarayi North.

Local secretary Kakkoth Rajan also said the party was in good rapport with the family. “We have no clue as to how these developments have cropped up,” he said. Reshma’s husband Prashanth Pinarayi’s Facebook profile also suggests his affiliation towards CPM as he had recently offered his salutations to the Party Congress held at Kannur. Jayarajan, however, has asked party supporters to abstain from unleashing attacks against Reshma and her family through social media.

Meanwhile, advocate P Premarajan, who represents Reshma in this case, said they would lodge complaints against those who indulge in character assassination through social media in connection with this case. “The photographs of Reshma are being edited and morphed to support their sleazy campaign through social media. We suspect that, some people have special interest in this case to tarnish the image of Reshma,” he said.

‘Unaware of Nijil’s criminal background’

Reshma’s father Rajan had said the house was given on rent to Nijil Das without the knowledge that he was an accused in the murder case. The house was given to him based on the fact that he is the husband of Reshma’s close friend Dipina. “Dipina and Reshma are very close friends since their childhood as both of them are from Eranjoli Vadakkumbhagam. It is absolutely wrong to say that Reshma had brought food to Nijil while he was hiding in the house at Pandyalamukku. The house was given on rent to Nijil based on lease deed with him,” Rajan said.

