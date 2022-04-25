STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two die after house catches fire in Idukki's Puttady

Their daughter Sreedhanya (19), who suffered serious burn injuries in the incident was taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Published: 25th April 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A couple was killed after the house in which they were staying caught fire on early Monday morning at Puttady near Kumily in Idukki.

The deceased have been identified as Usha (45) and her husband Raveendran (50) of Ilavanthodukayil house, Puttady in Kumily. Their daughter Sreedhanya (19), who suffered serious burn injuries in the incident was taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As per the local sources, the incident happened at around 1 am at the house Raveendran had built recently from the fund he availed through 'Life Mission Scheme' near the Holy Cross College in Puttady.

Local people came to know about the incident after the injured Sreedhanya ran to one of her neighbour’s house seeking help. Upon informed by the residents, the Vandanmedu police and the fire officials reached the spot.

However, by the time the rescue team doused out the fire, Usha and Raveendran succumbed to death. Their bodies were later taken for post mortem proceedings at the Idukki Medical College Hospital. The exact reason for the spread of fire has not yet been found out. The police have launched probe on the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Idukki Idukki district Kerala house fire Puttady
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp