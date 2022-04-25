Kerala: Two die after house catches fire in Idukki's Puttady

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A couple was killed after the house in which they were staying caught fire on early Monday morning at Puttady near Kumily in Idukki.

The deceased have been identified as Usha (45) and her husband Raveendran (50) of Ilavanthodukayil house, Puttady in Kumily. Their daughter Sreedhanya (19), who suffered serious burn injuries in the incident was taken to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital for treatment.

As per the local sources, the incident happened at around 1 am at the house Raveendran had built recently from the fund he availed through 'Life Mission Scheme' near the Holy Cross College in Puttady.

Local people came to know about the incident after the injured Sreedhanya ran to one of her neighbour’s house seeking help. Upon informed by the residents, the Vandanmedu police and the fire officials reached the spot.

However, by the time the rescue team doused out the fire, Usha and Raveendran succumbed to death. Their bodies were later taken for post mortem proceedings at the Idukki Medical College Hospital. The exact reason for the spread of fire has not yet been found out. The police have launched probe on the issue.