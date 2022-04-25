STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No crowd restriction for Thrissur pooram this year

However, he said people must wear facemasks and stick to personal hygiene factors as the pandemic threat is still not over.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:12 AM   |  A+A-

Thrissur Pooram | file pic

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  This year, the Thrissur Pooram will be held in all its grandeur with people’s participation.
Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said the pooram will be conducted without any restriction on crowd gathering. However, he said people must wear facemasks and stick to personal hygiene factors as the pandemic threat is still not over.

The minister was speaking after a review meeting on the preparations for the Thrissur Pooram slated to be held on May 10. In the past two years, the pooram was held as a mere ritual with limited participation of people.  

Responding to queries regarding the differences of opinion between the district administration and Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, Radhakrishnan said the government will extend all support to the devaswoms in organising the pooram and would step in to ease the financial crisis caused due to pandemic curbs in the previous years.

The devaswoms had expressed discontent over the district administration’s decision to direct devaswoms to pay for the food and accommodation of police personnel on pooram duty and for the construction of barricades to control traffic. 

“Since devaswoms are in crisis, the government will construct barricade to control traffic and the gallery for viewers. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms will find sponsors for providing food to police personnel,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pooram Crowd Restriction
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp