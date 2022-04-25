No crowd restriction for Thrissur pooram this year

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: This year, the Thrissur Pooram will be held in all its grandeur with people’s participation.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan said the pooram will be conducted without any restriction on crowd gathering. However, he said people must wear facemasks and stick to personal hygiene factors as the pandemic threat is still not over.

The minister was speaking after a review meeting on the preparations for the Thrissur Pooram slated to be held on May 10. In the past two years, the pooram was held as a mere ritual with limited participation of people.

Responding to queries regarding the differences of opinion between the district administration and Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, Radhakrishnan said the government will extend all support to the devaswoms in organising the pooram and would step in to ease the financial crisis caused due to pandemic curbs in the previous years.

The devaswoms had expressed discontent over the district administration’s decision to direct devaswoms to pay for the food and accommodation of police personnel on pooram duty and for the construction of barricades to control traffic.

“Since devaswoms are in crisis, the government will construct barricade to control traffic and the gallery for viewers. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady devaswoms will find sponsors for providing food to police personnel,” he said.