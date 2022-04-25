STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sona strikes gold in Kerala varsity youth festival

Due to the Covid pandemic, youth festival was not conducted, and we were upset thinking we could miss a great opportunity to showcase our talents. 

Published: 25th April 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bharatanatyam contestants check

Bharatanatyam contestants check their mobile phones as they wait for their turn to perform | Vincent Pulickal

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

KOLLAM : Sona Sunil, 22, a student of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, is on cloud nine as she struck gold by winning all three competitions in which she participated in the Kerala University Youth Festival with just a quick preparation of one and half months.  

On the second day of the five-day festival on Sunday, Sona won first place in the fancy dress competition. Besides, she also secured first place in Mohiniyattam and Kathakali competitions held on Saturday. 
“My mother Lekshmi Gopinath, a dance teacher, is my first guru. Due to the Covid pandemic, youth festival was not conducted, and we were upset thinking we could miss a great opportunity to showcase our talents. But I turned out to be lucky in the final year,” Sona told TNIE.  

Sona Sunil (left) wearing the costume that bagged her the first place in the fancy dress competition on the second day of the Kerala University
Youth Festival in Kollam on Sunday.A student of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, she also won first place in mohiniyattam and kathakali contests

Students were not expecting the festival to happen this year either, it was at the last moment we got to know that function will be held and all of us got just one and a half months for practice, she said. 

“I have put my 100% into practising each event with the help of my teachers and my hard work has given me the sweetest result. I aspire to become a dancer in future,” she added. A native of Haripad, Sona is pursuing PG in Kerala Natanam. She will be participating in three more events in the coming days expecting to clinch the Kalathilakam title.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sona Varsity festival Kathakali Kerala University Youth Festival
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp