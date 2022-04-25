Sona strikes gold in Kerala varsity youth festival

Sindu Choodan By

Express News Service

KOLLAM : Sona Sunil, 22, a student of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, is on cloud nine as she struck gold by winning all three competitions in which she participated in the Kerala University Youth Festival with just a quick preparation of one and half months.

On the second day of the five-day festival on Sunday, Sona won first place in the fancy dress competition. Besides, she also secured first place in Mohiniyattam and Kathakali competitions held on Saturday.

“My mother Lekshmi Gopinath, a dance teacher, is my first guru. Due to the Covid pandemic, youth festival was not conducted, and we were upset thinking we could miss a great opportunity to showcase our talents. But I turned out to be lucky in the final year,” Sona told TNIE.

Sona Sunil (left) wearing the costume that bagged her the first place in the fancy dress competition on the second day of the Kerala University

Youth Festival in Kollam on Sunday.A student of Sree Swathi Thirunal College of Music, Thiruvananthapuram, she also won first place in mohiniyattam and kathakali contests

Students were not expecting the festival to happen this year either, it was at the last moment we got to know that function will be held and all of us got just one and a half months for practice, she said.

“I have put my 100% into practising each event with the help of my teachers and my hard work has given me the sweetest result. I aspire to become a dancer in future,” she added. A native of Haripad, Sona is pursuing PG in Kerala Natanam. She will be participating in three more events in the coming days expecting to clinch the Kalathilakam title.