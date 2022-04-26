STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amit Shah’s Kerala visit postponed

BJP state president K Surendran informed that the visit was postponed due to some “official reason” and a new date will be intimated soon.

Published: 26th April 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The visit of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah to Kerala on April 29 has been postponed. 

BJP state president K Surendran informed that the visit was postponed due to some “official reason” and a new date will be intimated soon.  Shah was scheduled to participate in the BJP's state leadership meeting in Thiruvananthapuram. The Union Home Minister’s visit was close on the heels of the killing of an RSS worker in Palakkad, reportedly as a retaliation for the murder of an SDPI activist.

During the visit, the BJP state unit had planned to apprise Shah about the growing “Islamic extremism” in the state and has planned a series of agitations in  consultation with him to counter the activities of the “extremists."

Shah was also slated to address a public meeting in Thiruvananthapuram and interact with SC/ST leaders and representatives of other communities. 

Though there was speculation that Shah attending the state party meet signalled the likelihood of a change of guard at the top, the state leadership had denied any such possibility.

