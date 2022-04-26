STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two RSS men arrested in Alappuzha

The police arrested two RSS workers who were found in suspicious circumstances on Sunday night near the spot where SDPI leader K S Shan was murdered at Mannanchery a few months ago. 

Arrest

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The police arrested two RSS workers who were found in suspicious circumstances on Sunday night near the spot where SDPI leader KS Shan was murdered at Mannanchery a few months ago. 

“SDPI activists who found the duo — Sumesh and Sreenath, both natives of Mannanchery — near the spot at night stopped them and informed the police. We took them into custody and registered a case. A sword was also confiscated from near the spot where they were seen. The arrested youths alleged that SDPI activists manhandled them. Based on the duo’s complaint, a case has been registered against SDPI activists too,” said Mannanchery SI K R Biju.

BJP state spokesperson Sandeep Vachaspathi said the SDPI was trying to make the district a riot ground. “SDPI workers stopped the RSS activists at Mannanchery and attacked them alleging they were tried to kill an SDPI leader. The whole incident is planned and the police are supporting them,” he said.

Comments

