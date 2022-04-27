STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After facing allegations of rape, Actor Vijay Babu reveals name of 'victim' in FB live

Though revealing the identity of victims in certain offenses like sexual assault are punishable under law, Vijay Babu said he was ready to face this charge also.

Published: 27th April 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Actor, producer Vijay Babu. (Photo | Facebook/Vijay Babu)

Actor, producer Vijay Babu. (Photo | Facebook/Vijay Babu)

By Express News Service

Malayalam film actor and producer Vijay Babu, who is now facing allegations of rape after an actor came out with a #metoo allegation, has courted further trouble when he revealed the name of the actor in a Facebook live video. In the Facebook live done in the wee hours of Wednesday, he repeatedly revealed the name of the actor who has filed the rape complaint against him.

He said "I am ready to face any legal consequences for revealing the name of the actor who has levelled allegations against me". He said the allegations had tarnished his name causing sorrow and huge embarrassment to his family and friends. 

Though revealing the identity of victims in certain offenses like sexual assault are punishable under law, Vijay Babu said he was ready to face this charge also. He said "Whether it's allegations of rape or consensual sex, I have all the evidence that includes messages and 400 screenshots sent by the actor to clear my name." 

"I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," said the 45-year-old actor who has been running a successful film production firm.

This is for the second time that Vijay Babu is courting trouble from women working in the film industry. In 2017, producer Sandra Thomas filed a complaint of assault against him. 

Police sources said a preliminary probe has been launched after an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the actor. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Babu rape Allegations Facebook Live FIR
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp