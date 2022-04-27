After facing allegations of rape, Actor Vijay Babu reveals name of 'victim' in FB live

By Express News Service

Malayalam film actor and producer Vijay Babu, who is now facing allegations of rape after an actor came out with a #metoo allegation, has courted further trouble when he revealed the name of the actor in a Facebook live video. In the Facebook live done in the wee hours of Wednesday, he repeatedly revealed the name of the actor who has filed the rape complaint against him.

He said "I am ready to face any legal consequences for revealing the name of the actor who has levelled allegations against me". He said the allegations had tarnished his name causing sorrow and huge embarrassment to his family and friends.

Though revealing the identity of victims in certain offenses like sexual assault are punishable under law, Vijay Babu said he was ready to face this charge also. He said "Whether it's allegations of rape or consensual sex, I have all the evidence that includes messages and 400 screenshots sent by the actor to clear my name."

"I know the particular actor from 2018. I have not done anything wrong. In fact, I'm the victim here. I will file a defamation case. I met her after she associated with me on a film project. She joined the project after getting selected through a proper audition," said the 45-year-old actor who has been running a successful film production firm.

This is for the second time that Vijay Babu is courting trouble from women working in the film industry. In 2017, producer Sandra Thomas filed a complaint of assault against him.

Police sources said a preliminary probe has been launched after an FIR was registered based on the complaint of the actor.